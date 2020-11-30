TABOR — FCSLA WO93 will hold the annual Christmas party at 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at Beseda Hall, Tabor.
At the meeting, thescholarship winner and the new 50-year members will be honored. After the 2 p.m. meeting, Branch WO93 will provide snacks and refreshments. Attendees are asked to bring donated items for the food pantry and/or clothes items for the BH baby shower.
Precautions due to COVID-19, mandatory masking and social distancing are required.
