CASES DISPOSED:
MARCH 11-17, 2023
Amber Jade Bagola, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot 16, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Tyler John Mutchler, 1100 E. 8th St., Lot #4, Yankton; Violation protection order, stalking/physical injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Violation protection order, stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
Kelli Dohren-Ausdemore, 2916 Broadway #103, Yankton; Neglect, abandonment or mistreatment of animal; $854.14; Jail sentence of 90 days with 80 days suspended and 7 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Neglect, abandonment or mistreatment of animal; Recharged by information; Cruelty to animals; Recharged by complaint.
Megan Jean Cramer, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Thomas L. Dittmer, Leigh, Neb.; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $274.50.
Reynhardt Coetzer, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle; $227.50.
Ariel Ann Hood, 1001 Memory Ln, Apt. 18, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Kaitlynn Ellinger, 1703 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Alyssa Rouillard, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. 17, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Craig Steven Mastenbrook, Grand Forks, N.D.; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $746.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 158 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Ricky Alan Kline, 702 W. 10th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lauren Marie Mitchell, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Trevor James Hanson, 1106 West Street, Yankton; Illegal lane change; $132.50.
Thomas Michael Kellen, 2808 W. 23rd St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Philip A. Tonsoline, Elma, N.Y.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Summer Debra Minshall, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. A14, Yankton; Cruelty to animals; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sydney Edward Zurcher, 204 W. 3rd St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Amber Jade Bagola, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot 16, Yankton; Defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 29 days suspended; Defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; Recharged by information.
Dana Lien Pederson, 1205 Meadowview Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Hunter Garrett Buck, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kaleb Matthew Cournoyer, 505 W. 2nd St., Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; $229.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Two years probation; Simple assault against law enforcement et al or other public officer; Recharged by indictment; Disorderly conduct; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment; Resisting arrest; Recharged by indictment.
Tatum Rose Draskovic, 1511 Cedar St., Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Reydel Graveran Plasencia, 514 15th St., Lot 25, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Petition sustained; $1,206.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Dominick Raymond Warmbein, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $177.50.
Natalie Rose Kleensang, 2200 Willowdale Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Robert Allen Berndt, 1505 W. 25th St., Yankton; Unsafe/illegal backing; $132.50.
Summer Debra Minshall, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. A14, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Karla Carolina Jaime, 2903 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Cole A. Fiedler, Bloomfield, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $228.50.
Beth T. Tramp, Crofton, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Harold Darrell Schaeffer, 701 Deer Blvd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Terrence Stinson, 412 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Disobey judicial process; $420; Jail sentence of 30 days with 10 days suspended and 20 days credit; Misprision of felony; $828; Jail sentence of 60 days with 36 days suspended and 24 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Disobey judicial process; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Recharged by indictment; Disobey judicial process; Recharged by indictment.
Todd M. Kleinschmit, Howells, Neb.; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $182.50.
Larry Allen Boyd, 2904 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Tyler John Mutchler, 1100 E. 8th St., Lot #4, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $539.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm 4th offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm 4th offense; Recharged by indictment.
Alexander Cabrera Otano, 510 Pine Street #9, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $132.50; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal – reduction; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Nicholas Adam Hodgin, 120 E. 3rd St., Apt. 302, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $306.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Saron Ghebregergs Tesfagergs, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
