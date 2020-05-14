James Dean will provide music while people shop at Market at the Meridian Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Vendors will offer their good food and other items for three short hours.
Customers are reminded to wear masks and maintain a minimum of six-foot distance between family groups.
The farmers market has long been a great way for people who live in or are visiting Yankton to discover our beautiful downtown, the Meridian District, and its businesses, to purchase direct from the farmers, and to find specialty products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.