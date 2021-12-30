PIERRE — Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Chapter 2 South Dakota is hosting a POW/MIA Chair of Honor dedication at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the State Capitol in Pierre. All ar welcome to attend.
The major function of Rolling Thunder®, Inc. is to publicize the POW-MIA issue: To educate the public that many American prisoners of war were left behind after all previous wars, to help correct the past and to protect future veterans from being left behind should they become prisoners of war-missing in action. We are also committed to helping American veterans from all wars.
The placement of this Chair of Honor shows that South Dakota is as committed to ensure the fullest accounting of this state’s and this nation’s still unaccounted for service members from all the wars and conflicts.
