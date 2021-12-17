Officials Believe Recent Fish Die-Off Due To Natural Causes

Evidence suggests that a recent fish die-off in the Missouri River between the Gavins Point Dam and the Meridian Bridge was likely due to natural causes, like oxygen deprivation, but without timely testing, a definite cause is difficult to pinpoint.
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (SD GFP) Resource Biologist Nate Loecker told the Press & Dakotan that he first examined the area and the dead fish last Saturday and determined that they had been killed at least a day or more prior to that.
“The dead fish appear to be almost entirely freshwater drum,” he said. “I did see a few other species of fish, but that’s a negligible percentage.”
The good news, he said, is that most of the dead drum were young, so there are likely still many adult freshwater drum to reproduce, keeping the river stocked with drum. Also, Loecker noted that when he returned to the area a couple of days later, he did not see any new dead fish.
“It appears to have occurred over a short period of time,” he said. “The fact that they were mostly drum could just mean that they were congregating in the area where they happened to have died.”
The timing and the river environment make further diagnoses speculative, Loecker said.
“I did visually inspect quite a few fish. I didn’t see any obvious signs of disease,” he said. “Usually, in order to properly diagnose a disease, the fish health labs like us to have fresh samples where the fish just died, and since these fish had been dead for quite some time already, an accurate diagnosis wouldn’t be possible.”
One of the most common causes of fish kills in the Yankton area is low oxygen levels in the water, he said.
“Usually, when a fish kill like this happens, we would head out with a dissolved oxygen meter to read oxygen levels in the water,” Loecker said. “Being that it’s a flowing environment, you wouldn’t be able to go there and stick your oxygen meter in the water and say, ‘Yep, the fish died from low oxygen levels,’ because the conditions probably are no longer present that killed the fish in the first place.”
Another possibility Loecker considered was gas-bubble trauma, which occurs when the waters become supersaturated with gases.
“This may occur when they are flushing out water through the spillway to clear ice out (of the dam),” he said. “This will create elevated levels of gas in the water, which some areas have attributed to fish kills, but I didn’t see any gas bubbles on the fish.”
Fish that die from gas-bubble trauma have small bubbles visible in their fins and eyes, Loecker said, adding that the fish he looked at had no bubbles.
However, because they had been dead a while, other signs of gas-bubble trauma, like bloated bellies, would not have been evident.
Viral hemorrhagic septicemia (VHS) has been responsible for large die-offs of drum, he noted, but not in this region. Also, fish that die of VHS would have exterior signs of the disease, which Loecker did not observe in the dead fish in Yankton.
“We’d like to catch (a fish kill) while it’s occurring, to get our samples sent to a lab for a good diagnosis,” he said. “At this point, you’re stuck with your hands in the air to make a good diagnosis.”
Fish die-offs occur year-round in this area, Loecker said, noting that concerned residents could keep an eye out for the phenomenon.
“In small instances of fish kills, it may not be necessary to contact anybody,” he said. “But, certainly a large-scale kill like this, I’d encourage individuals to reach out to their local conservation officer to get down there in a timely fashion to possibly send samples to a lab.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.