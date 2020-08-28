For Bernie Hunhoff, South Dakota holds countless stories that deserve to be told.
The Yankton journalist has used that belief during the past four decades in founding and growing South Dakota Magazine. The publication explores the people and places of the Rushmore State, including facts and photos that even lifelong state residents may not know.
“Today, it’s far and away the largest general interest publication in the state with 40,000 subscribers and 150,000 readers,” Hunhoff said. “It didn’t happen overnight, and probably more profit-minded publishers might have quit a few times along the way. But we simply felt our home state deserved its own good magazine.”
In recognition of his contributions, Hunhoff has been selected for the South Dakota Hall of Fame (SDHOF) in the arts/entertainment category. Because of COVID-19, the SDHOF committee will host a virtual induction ceremony Sept. 12. Depending on the pandemic, the organization plans an in-person honors program next spring or summer, he said.
Hunhoff describes his HOF inclusion as a “wonderful honor,” but he’s quick to credit the team that has made the magazine a continuing reality.
“Dozens of people’s names should be included — beginning with my wife, Myrna, who started it with me, and our children Chris and Katie, who both worked here as youth and Katie now as our editor and publisher today,” he said. “Plus, dozens and dozens of staffers — some were here a few months and others, like Alma Korslund, for decades and decades. Everyone made a difference and helped the magazine grow.”
Hunhoff also credits Yankton for its support since the magazine’s debut.
“The greater Yankton community has been an amazing home for the magazine,” he said. “I know that would be a lot of names to add to a plaque, but all these people have made the magazine possible for South Dakota.”
TELLING THE STORY
Hunhoff credits his storytelling abilities to a mixture of inherited talent and great experiences during his youth.
“My brothers and I grew up in the Sigel farming community north of Yankton. Our lives revolved around the outdoors, community and a culture of reading and learning,” he said.
“We had a strong Benedictine influence because Dad’s sister, Sister Julia Hunhoff, and other wonderful women from Sigel were members of Sacred Heart Monastery. Also, our mom was a talented poet who learned writing from Adeline Jenney, the state’s poet laureate at the time.”
Hunhoff has stayed true to those roots during his lifetime.
“Today, our magazine is all about the outdoors, the greater South Dakota community and our culture, so I haven’t really traveled far from those Sigel beginnings,” he said.
Hunhoff took a leap of faith, investing not only his talent but also his livelihood in starting a weekly newspaper and then a magazine in Yankton, which at that time had fewer than 10,000 residents.
“Myrna and I looked at opportunities in other states after we sold The Observer & Shopper in 1983. But we just couldn’t find another place we liked as well as Yankton and South Dakota, so we found a little farm here and started a little magazine,” he said.
“We were pretty sure I wouldn’t get rich as a farmer because I could hardly fix a fence or a tractor, and I’m not sure anyone thought the magazine would fare a lot better. It was very slow in the early years, and a few times we had to sort a cow out of the herd to pay a printing bill. But gradually, the magazine caught fire and, before long, it was buying hay for the cows, so that was a nice change.”
Why start a magazine in a rural, sparsely-populated state like South Dakota?
“Arne Larson told me in the 1980s that he kept the Shrine to Music — now the National Music Museum — in Vermillion because he saw no reason why rural places shouldn’t also have nice things,” Hunhoff said. “We had the same attitude. Why can’t South Dakota have a nice magazine?”
The Hunhoffs have maintained a commitment to both quality and the personal touch in their magazine. The approach has won both loyal readers and wide recognition for both the publication and for South Dakota far outside its borders.
RECEIVING RECOGNITION
The magazine has become seen as a state resource, a fact that wasn’t lost by South Dakota government, business and tourism leaders.
A testament to that fact — Hunhoff was nominated for the SDHOF by Jim Hagen, the South Dakota tourism secretary; Carmen Schramm, executive director of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce; and Dave Geisler, owner of the Prairie Auto Show and Prairie Town in Murdo.
Geisler, himself a SDHOF member, served with Hunhoff on the South Dakota state tourism board. “Bernie’s magazine brings with it the flavor of the state. It’s really popular, and I think it has been wonderful for South Dakota,” he said.
Geisler approached Schramm last year about nominating Hunhoff, and she got on board with the effort. They brought Katie Hunhoff into the conversation, and things progressed from there.
“Bernie is very deserving of this recognition on so many levels. He is a successful business owner, excellent photographer and story teller, incredibly community-minded and engaged in supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs,” Schramm said. “Bernie continues to give back locally and across the state in so many ways.”
While the accolades are rewarding, Hunhoff finds his greatest satisfaction exploring the state. “The greatest joy is always to just drive down a two-lane road with a camera and notebook and enough spare time to explore and be curious,” he said.
Similar magazines are often published by state government tourism offices or a business association, Hunhoff said. While that can bring advantages in terms of resources, it can also be shackled by an agenda which turns off readers, he added.
In contrast, he sees freedom in running his own magazine.
“Our only purpose is to explore and tell the stories of South Dakota. The struggle to find readers and advertisers only makes us better,” he said. “If we don’t entertain and inform our readers, they quit reading us. So I’m a believer in free enterprise and not a great fan of government-run publications.”
South Dakota Magazine provides entertainment as well as a better understanding of the state, even for lifelong residents, Hunhoff said.
“We’ve learned that it gives people a stronger sense of place and helps them enjoy their state and take greater interest and pride in South Dakota,” he said. “That was not our intention or our mission. It was an unexpected reward that has made our publishing efforts more meaningful than I could ever have expected.”
Technology has changed greatly over the years, and South Dakota Magazine has embraced all social media platforms, Hunhoff said. At the same time, the traditional print magazine remains the bread and butter, he added.
“Readers young and old tell us that, more than ever, they love the experience of exploring South Dakota on our pages,” he said. “Our entire staff looks at a 100-page magazine as an art form — the same way a painter looks at a blank canvas or a sculptor looks at a big stone. We labor and fuss over every word, every picture, every paragraph and every square inch of the page, working to create something the readers will enjoy.”
Hunhoff joked that selecting his favorite story or place would be like ranking his grandchildren — impossible. However, he noted a common thread throughout the state’s history.
“(The late Yankton author and SDHOF member) Bob Karolevitz proposed that South Dakota’s nickname should be the ‘Challenge State’ because of the adversities our people have endured — from the displaced Native Americans to the hardscrabble farmers and ranchers and the town builders who saw their towns disappear,” Hunhoff said.
“Floods, fires, blizzards and other calamities are still a big part of our lives today. Writing about how our people overcome challenges has never grown old, and I know it’s something our readers enjoy.”
SERVING OTHERS
Hunhoff’s service to the state included two stints representing District 18 in the South Dakota Legislature from 1993-99 and from 2009-17. He rose to Senate Minority Leader during his time in office and was nominated as the 1998 Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
“Like most Americans, I am really distressed at the divisiveness of politics today both at the local and national levels. I was blessed to be involved at a time when the public and politicians had a greater tolerance for opposing views, and people worked to set aside their differences and look for common ground,” he said.
“I hope we can get back to those days. Our democracy depends on it. As for me, I’m just happy to be involved with the magazine because it unites us as South Dakotans and brings us closer together — something that is especially important today.”
Geisler struck a bipartisan chord, calling Hunhoff his “favorite Democrat” while also noting Murdo is the hometown of U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
“Bernie’s politics was always fair and reasonable, and he put South Dakota first,” Geisler said.
Looking at how far his magazine has come, Hunhoff views the challenges and hardships along the way as a great adventure he wouldn’t mind repeating. “I’m glad it wasn’t easy. The tough times help us relate to others, and they help us to appreciate what we have,” he said.
For those who love South Dakota Magazine, Hunhoff expects the publication will remain the same for years to come.
“We don’t have any highfalutin’ ideas about change,” he said. “We simply want the magazine to be an accurate and entertaining paper reflection of life in South Dakota.”
After all, there are still many stories that remain to be told, Hunhoff said.
“South Dakota is a special place in the world. And I credit that to our geographic and cultural diversity, a can-do spirit that we inherited from our homesteading ancestors and the way we happily exist as one big family,” he said.
“We also have our weakness and challenges, but if we can focus on our strengths and get everyone pulling together, then the sky’s the limit.”
