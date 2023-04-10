VERMILLION — Roller-skating, snacks, the music of Dolly Parton, and the desire to fight childhood illiteracy are all happening at the Vermillion National Guard Armory on Saturday, April 22, for the sixth annual Dolly Disco. The event has helped benefit United Way’s Imagination Library Program since 2015. The last disco raised nearly $900 for the program.
The fun will take place from 6-8 p.m.; there is an admission fee per person and/or per family. Roller skates are provided but bring your own safety gear. All members of the community are invited to come out and have fun; costumes are also encouraged. Feel free to skate, watch, volunteer or donate — any form of participation is appreciated.
(0) comments
