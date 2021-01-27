South Dakota reported 34 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Locally, two deaths were reported in Union County, while Turner and Clay counties each reported a new death.
Overall, Wednesday’s reported deaths raised the state toll to 1,739.
South Dakota also reported 230 new cases Wednesday as its overall infection rate continues its generally downward trend.
In a media briefing Wednesday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton noted that South Dakota is seeing an average of 221 cases per day, compared to an average of 443 cases per day reported the week of Dec. 21-27.
However, “it’s also important to report that we are still seeing substantial community spread in many South Dakota counties,” he added.
During the briefing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state has been informed that it will receive about a 16% increase in vaccination doses starting next week.
“The state allocation has been (approximately) 11,000 doses. The allocation will be increased to 12,800 doses,” she said. “Our understanding is, over the next several weeks, that’s what we can expect in our state allocation. That’s good news. We appreciate that.”
She also noted that there’s an effort at the federal level “to let states know several weeks in advance” about what their allocations will be. Up until now, it’s been week by week.”
Malsam-Rysdon also lauded South Dakota’s overall vaccination effort, which she said ranks among the best in the nation. She praised Gov. Kristi Noem for giving health officials the flexibility to draw up the state’s plans last summer. The secretary also cited health providers that have helped roll out the plan and agencies such as the Civil Air Patrol that have helped with distribution.
She also credited individuals who have “stepped up” to get the vaccinations when they have become eligible.
She noted that, for instance, 65-70% of health-care professionals have gotten their vaccinations. “In vaccine world, that’s high,” she said.
She added that the vaccination rate among nursing-home residents has been 95-100%, “which is a really encouraging trend.”
She said the state has not seen cases of vaccine being wasted because it had reached its expiration date.
Malsam-Rysdon added that the DOH will be putting the word out for volunteers to assist in the vaccination program.
“Once we see greater allocations, we would like help from individuals from across the state to help with vaccination efforts,” she said.
She said volunteers may be given an option of getting vaccinated prior to beginning their service.
Also Wednesday, Clayton reported there have been a total of six cases of Multi-Symptom inflammatory Syndrome seen in children since the first case was diagnosed last summer. Three were males and three were females, and none of them died, he added.
He also said the state continues to monitor for any cases of variant strains showing up in the state. To date, no cases have been reported in South Dakota.
Locally, Yankton County on Wednesday reported four new infections and three new recoveries.
Also, Bon Homme County recorded 19 new infections Wednesday, the county’s biggest one-day increase since Nov. 20. According to the Department of Corrections website, there are no active cases at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.
Here are the summaries from area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 19 new cases (1,499 cases overall), 0 new hospitalizations (60), 19 new recoveries (1,465), 0 new deaths (23), 11 active cases (0 change), 0 new vaccinations (459 total individuals vaccinated);
• Charles Mix County — 2 new cases (1,219), 0 new hospitalizations (134, amended downward by one), 15 new recoveries (1,148), 0 new deaths (15), 58 active cases (-10), 39 new vaccinations (449);
• Clay County — 2 new cases (1,750), 1 new hospitalization (47), 6 new recoveries (1,692), 1 new death (15), 43 active cases (-5), 100 new vaccinations (1,047);
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (411), 0 new hospitalizations (55), 1 new recovery (854), 0 new deaths 9, 17 active cases (-1), 11 new vaccinations (256);
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (752), 1 new hospitalization (67), 2 new recoveries (698), 0 new deaths (23), 31 active cases (0 change), 7 new vaccinations (691);
• Turner County — 3 new cases (1,041), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 3 new recoveries (963), 1 new death (50), 28 active cases (-1), 5 new vaccinations (777);
• Union County — 4 new cases (1,847), 0 new hospitalizations (73), 12 new recoveries (1,719), 2 new deaths (38), 90 active cases (-10), 6 new vaccinations (368);
• Yankton County — 4 new cases (2,723), 1 new hospitalization (125), 3 new recoveries (2,633), 0 new deaths (27), 63 active cases (+1), 2 new vaccinations (1,917).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Tuesday recorded six new infections in Cedar County (639 total cases) and one new case in Knox County (803). The Dixon County’s case total was amended downward by one to 528.
The University of South Dakota on Wednesday recorded 12 active cases (6 students, 6 staff), down one from Tuesday. The number of people in quarantine/isolation is 22 (no change from Tuesday), including two on campus (+1).
Here are the other South Dakota numbers for Wednesday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 107,608 (+230: 167 confirmed, 63 probable);
• Active Cases — 3,238 (-190);
• Recoveries — 102,621 (+384);
• Hospitalizations — 6,242 ever hospitalized (+26); 161 currently hospitalized (+9);
• Testing — 3,714 new tests processed; 1,020 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 82,021 total vaccinations (+3,793); 60,272 individuals vaccinated (+912).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Tuesday reported 11 new deaths, raising the state toll past the 1,900 mark to 1,905.
There were also 329 new infections reported.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 188,122 (+329);
• Recoveries — 133,206 (+711);
• Hospitalizations — 5,728 ever hospitalized (+27); 360 currently hospitalized (-13);
• Testing — 11,920 new tests processed; 2,481 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 142,827 total vaccinations (+4,440).
