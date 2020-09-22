Knox County reported eight new COVID-19 infections and Charles Mix County recorded seven new cases in the latest updates from Nebraska and South Dakota.
Also, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 10 new deaths statewide as of late Monday.
Knox County’s new cases lift its overall total to 160, of which 77 (or 55% of its total) have occurred this month.
Charles Mix County saw its case total rise to 150, which includes 21 cases in the past six days. The county also recorded two new recoveries (124 overall) and one new hospitalization (39). There are 26 active cases, the county’s highest total since July 28.
Also, Douglas County’s recent surge continued with six new cases, giving it 70 overall, of which 43 (or 61% of its total) have been recorded since Sept. 1. Four new recoveries (43) and one new hospitalization (12) were reported. There are 27 active cases, which is the county’s all-time high.
Reports from other area South Dakota counties included:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (77 total), 1 new hospitalization (8), 4 new recoveries (61), 0 new deaths (1), 15 active cases;
• Clay County — 3 new cases (540), 0 new hospitalizations (15), 11 new recoveries (494), 0 new deaths (5), 41 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (75), 0 new hospitalizations (8), 1 new recovery (56), 0 new deaths (2), 17 active cases;
• Turner County — 1 new case (142), 0 new hospitalizations (6), 3 new recoveries (106), 0 new deaths (2), 34 active cases;
• Union County — 3 new cases (360), 1 new hospitalization (26), 10 new recoveries (310), 0 new deaths (6), 44 active cases;
• Yankton County — 3 new cases (360), 1 new hospitalization (17), 12 new recoveries (282) 0 new deaths (4), 74 active cases.
In Nebraska, Cedar County recorded one new infection, its 140th, while Dixon County saw no new cases (84).
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Tuesday reported 20 active cases, all students, which is down two from Monday. There are 137 people in quarantine (-19), including 16 on campus (-10).
Overall, South Dakota reported 320 new cases Tuesday while adding 393 cases considered recovered. However, the number currently hospitalized climbed to 178, which again stands as the state’s all-time high mark.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, keeping the toll at 202.
Other South Dakota statistics included:
• Total Cases — 19,189 (+320);
• Active Cases — 2,817 (-63);
• Recoveries — 16,170 (+393);
• Hospitalizations — 1,233 ever hospitalized (+36); 178 currently hospitalized (+17);
• Testing — 247,705 total tests (+2,318); 178,236 individuals tested (+1,323).
In Nebraska, the 10 new deaths raised the state’s total to 452.
Also, the DHHS reported 305 new infections as of late Monday.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 41,388 (+305);
• Active Cases — 9,889 (-243);
• Recoveries — 31,047 (+538);
• Hospitalizations — 2,208 ever hospitalized (+14); 185 currently hospitalized (+15);
• Testing — 546,942 total tests; 428,341 individuals tested (+2,131).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.