100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 28, 1922
• Thick ice, frozen sandbar and water on the ice, made work at the site of Pier 8, of the Meridian Highway bridge, rather difficult today. The river is menacing. Although impossible to tell accurately from the gauge, which is frozen in, there appeared to have been a rise in the river of several inches during yesterday and last night, around half a foot.
• Fifty newspaper men of the territory surrounding Yankton have accepted invitations to be here Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, when the matter of the formation of a district editorial association will be taken up. The Portland and Merchants Hotels have volunteered to give rooms to the journalists, free of any charge, during their stay in the city.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 28, 1947
• Emil E. Rezac, member of the well-known pure bred Hereford cattle establishment known as Jos. J. Rezac and Sons, operating in west Yankton County, left today for Houston, Texas, where he was invited to officiate as judge of cattle at the national Houston Fat Stock Show and Live Stock Exposition. It is believed this is the first time a cattleman from South Dakota has received the honor of an invitation to judge.
• Riding the crest of a three game winning streak, the University of South Dakota Coyotes will invade the home of the Augustana Vikings in search of their third conference victory of the season Thursday night. The Coyote-Viking tilt, a March of Dimes benefit clash, will take place on the Sioux Falls coliseum court.
50 Years Ago
Friday, January 28, 1972
• Yankton police Thursday began wearing new uniforms in a new color for the force. The shirts and jackets are dark brown – ties and shirt trim are tan; the trousers are pink-tan with brown stripes. Winter and summer jackets and caps complete the new uniforms.
• This week marks the formal opening of the new Emergency Ambulance Entrance at Sacred Heart Hospital. Effective immediately all emergency traffic is directed to the hospital’s front, or Fourth Street, entrance. The reason for the changed location is to provide speeded up delivery of emergency care by way of a clearly marked entrance.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 28, 1997
• The bumpouts along Fourth Street will continue to bloom. Yankton City Commissioners voted unanimously to continue planting the earthen areas between sidewalk and roadway from Linn Street west. For the past two years a full-time city employee, seasonal employee and federal prison camp inmates have planted the areas with marigolds or petunias at a cost of about $1,900. The experiment was to beautify Fourth Street following its reconstruction.
• Some American Indian tribes around the country report an increase in membership, partly because of casino profits. Tribes in Nebraska also report increased membership, with reasons varying. The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has seen an increase in members at least partly related to casino income, said tribal Chairman John Blackhawk.
