Incidents
• A report was received at 4:12 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation on E. 20th St.
• A report was received at 1:21 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 1:53 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 3:27 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 3:45 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 4:29 a.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 9:28 a.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on Spruce St.
• A report was received at 9:54 a.m. Saturday of a residential burglary in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:26 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 2:07 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 4:17 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 10:13 a.m. Sunday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 10:49 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Park St.
• A report was received at 5:24 p.m. Sunday of the theft of liquor on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:52 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 8:17 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a vehicle on Fox Run Parkway.
• A report was received at 8:05 a.m. Monday of a residential burglary on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 11:56 a.m. Monday of the use of counterfeit money on E 19th St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
