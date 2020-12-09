CREIGHTON, Neb. — For a quarter-century, SantaLand has lit up Creighton, Nebraska, and has attracted thousands of visitors during its run.
Creighton’s annual Christmas light display has returned to Bruce Park this month. However, COVID-19 has sidelined plans for any special observances marking the event’s 25th anniversary, committee member Sherrie Zimmerer said.
“We had planned on doing something special this year, but due to the pandemic, we decided not to have anything this year (for the anniversary),” she said.
Nevertheless, SantaLand will again feature many familiar favorites attracting holiday visitors since 1995 to this Knox County community of about 1,200 residents. More than 2,000 volunteer hours are needed annually to make SantaLand a reality, according to the city’s website.
This year’s SantaLand display runs nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31, with the exception of Wednesdays. The light display will remain open for the public on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Santa’s Workshop and Mrs. Claus’ Gingerbread House are open nightly from 6-9 p.m. until Dec. 22, with the exception of Wednesdays.
Many people drive through the park to see the free display, although some prefer to walk the route, Zimmerer said. The lights hold a special fascination for both the young and the young at heart, she added.
“SantaLand it is the perfect place to bring children to get them excited for Christmas,” she said. “They will be guided through SantaLand by a lighted candy cane fence, and they will see all the lighted Christmas and winter displays.”
The park features a wide variety of stops that light up the night.
“As you drive through SantaLand, you’ll see several large, lighted outdoor displays,” she said. “This year, we have skating penguins, a gingerbread man on the Ferris wheel and Santa on his tractor with a Christmas tree in his wagon. We also have the snowman teeter-totter and slippery slide; Nativity scene and several shadow boxes with a variety of Christmas and winter themes.”
The Clauses and elves aren’t the only special visitors this month, Zimmerer said.
“This year, the Grinch is wandering around SantaLand, checking on the boys and girls,” she said. “Some nights, he is seen there and other nights he is not. But having the Grinch there has brought some excitement, and many are eager to get to see the Grinch.”
PLANNING FOR A PANDEMIC
SantaLand is sponsored by the Creighton Area Chamber of Commerce. Santa’s Workshop and Mrs. Claus’ Gingerbread House are sponsored by local businesses, organizations and groups.
The pandemic has created some challenges when it comes to finding volunteers for the display, Zimmerer said. All displays are lighted, and the first hurdle was finding the needed help for putting up the display of an estimated several hundred thousand lights.
“It takes several individuals to help get SantaLand set up. Typically, the volunteers work on the weekends in November to get it ready for opening night, which is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” she said.
“Extra work had to go into getting Santa’s Workshop and Mrs. Claus’ Gingerbread House ready for visitors. There were also businesses, organizations and groups who have hosted a night at SantaLand for years but decided not to host a night because of the pandemic. We were able to find others to fill the nights.”
The Chamber of Commerce, and the community at large, felt it was important to continue the Christmas tradition, especially during the pandemic, Zimmerer said.
At first, the committee responsible for the event discussed whether it should be held this year and, if so, what should be included. The committee looked at SantaLand, Santa’s Workshop and Mrs. Claus’ Gingerbread House both individually and as a unit.
“We decided we wanted to work towards having all three open, but we knew for sure we would have SantaLand open, because it is outdoors,” Zimmerer said. “The committee felt it was important to have (all three) open, because people are wanting something to do and children have missed out on so many activities and celebrations because of the pandemic. We just want to bring some enjoyment, especially during the holidays.”
The SantaLand committee requested and received Creighton City Council permission to offer this year’s display, including the workshop and gingerbread house. The city granted permission with the understanding that the entire event would follow Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures (DHM) for COVID-19.
KEEPING IT FUN
The SantaLand committee made the DHM adjustments while still keeping the fun aspects of the display, Zimmerer said. The adjustments were particularly necessary for the indoors displays and activities.
“We place peppermint candy stickers on the floor, six feet apart, for social distancing indicators. Masks are required, and the capacity limit is being maintained,” she said. “Only pre-packaged treats are being served to the children this year — no homemade holiday goodies — and hot chocolate is served when the visitors are ready to head home so they don’t need to take off their masks. Hand sanitizer is placed throughout the workshop and gingerbread house.”
In addition, Santa’s Workshop will practice social distancing. Children cannot sit on Santa’s lap this year, and a candy peppermint sticker has been placed on the floor where the children are to stand while they visit with Santa.
Santa’s Workshop has remained a long-running part of the activities, Zimmerer said. In contrast, Mrs. Claus’ Gingerbread House was added last year.
“The Gingerbread House is such a magical place to visit. It is just beautiful on the inside and outside,” she said. “When you think of what a Gingerbread House might look like — well, that is how it is decorated.”
Several decorations were handmade by Andrea Eggerling, Shelly Masat, Cathy Burns and Zimmerer. In addition, many other decorations were donated.
“Mrs. Claus may not always be at the Gingerbread House, as she sometimes must go back to the North Pole to take care of Santa’s elves and do some baking,” Zimmerer said.
On a normal year, more than 1,000 visitors come to SantaLand, Zimmerer said.
“This year, it is hard to determine how many will come visit. Some will choose to visit SantaLand, Santa’s Workshop and Mrs. Claus’ Gingerbread House, and some will choose to just visit SantaLand with the outdoor lighted Christmas displays,” she said.
“With the capacity limit, some (visitors) must wait to enter the workshop. But most people are understanding and don’t mind waiting for a little while. What also helps is those inside the workshop and gingerbread house limit their time visiting, so everyone gets a chance to see Santa and have some treats.”
The Creighton Chamber of Commerce accepts donations each year for SantaLand, which helps to purchase new lighted display pieces, Zimmerer said.
“We have also designed new display pieces by using some of the existing display pieces, incorporating them together to make a new display piece for SantaLand,” she said. “This year there are two new displays: the animated flying reindeer and elves and the gingerbread boy and girl with candy cane lollipops.”
Also, SantaLand will feature a number of other changes, Zimmerer said. The Jorgensen family changed the theme in their shadow box to “Charlie Brown’s Christmas.” Additional changes are made by rearranging the 11 different shadow boxes.
“When visitors go through SantaLand, they will have the opportunity to view different scenes in each of the shadow boxes, such as old-time Christmas scenes, winter scenes, religious scenes and a scene from the movie ‘Frozen,’” she said.
SantaLand incorporates a popular Creighton landmark — an airplane display, Zimmerer said.
“The airplane is decorated with Christmas lights, and a Santa head is placed on the nose of the airplane incorporating it as part of SantaLand,” she said. “It is quite beautiful to see when you are driving through town from the east heading towards SantaLand.”
