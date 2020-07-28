Yankton’s local National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) committee is seeking nominations for Outstanding Employer of the Year and Outstanding Employee with a Disability.
If you would like to nominate a person or business from the Yankton area for either of these awards, contact South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Rehabilitation Services District Supervisor Jennifer Trenhaile at Jennifer.Trenhaile@state.sd.us or 605-668-3050.
All nominations must be submitted by Aug. 21.
