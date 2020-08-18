TYNDALL — Because of COVID concerns, the Bon Homme County courthouse will remain closed the rest of the week.
The Bon Homme County Commissioners took the action during Tuesday’s meeting, Auditor Tamara Brunken told the Press & Dakotan. The public won’t have access to the building, but the offices will remain open and continue services through phone, email and mail.
Bon Homme County has seen a rising number of COVID cases, and the courthouse was closed Monday as a precaution and for deep cleaning, Brunken said.
Commission Chairman Bruce Voigt, Sheriff Mark Maggs and Brunken made the temporary closure decision Friday night. The commissioners made the follow-up decision at this week’s regular meeting.
In neighboring Charles Mix County, the commissioners passed a resolution last week closing the courthouse until further notice, according to Auditor Danielle Davenport. The commissioners took the action because of concerns about the county’s rising COVID-19 numbers.
The Lake Andes courthouse will not be accessible to the general public, but county offices will continue offering services by phone, email and mail, Davenport said.
The Charles Mix County law enforcement center, jail and dispatch center are housed in a separate building than the courthouse.
In Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, Hutchinson County recorded four new positive tests.
The Department of Health website also posted one new case for Yankton County, the first day the county has not had multiple positive tests since Aug. 9.
Hutchinson County’s cases represent its biggest one-day rise so far during the pandemic. The county now has 35 known cases. There was one new hospitalization (7) and one new recovery (28). Seven cases are active.
Yankton County’s case total climbed to 158. There was one new recovery (107). There are 48 active cases.
Turner County reported two new cases, giving it 62 overall. There are 15 active cases.
Also of note, Bon Homme County reported no new cases after seeing 13 cases during the previous five days. It has 26 known cases overall, 13 of which are active.
Statewide, South Dakota reported 83 new cases, lifting the state total to 10,443.
There was one new death reported, the state’s 154th. It occurred in Lake County.
Other state statistics for Tuesday included:
• Active Cases — 1,163 (-31);
• Recoveries — 9,126 (+113);
• Hospitalizations — 927 ever hospitalized (+6); 68 currently hospitalized (+8);
• Testing — 166,304 total tests (+1,239); 130,013 individuals tested (+719).
In Nebraska, there were 191 new cases reported to bring the state’s total to 30,563.
One new positive test was reported in both Cedar County (29) and Knox County (43).
One new death was reported, raising the state’s total to 362.
The Department of Health and Human Services website reported 12 new hospitalizations (158).
Recoveries stood at 22,647 (+163).
Kelly Hertz of the Press & Dakotan contributed to this story.
