• A report was received at 5:21 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 6:01 p.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:07 p.m. Monday of a tree falling on a car on 4th St.
• A report was received at 8:35 p.m. Monday of theft and trespassing on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:33 a.m. Monday of vandalism off of 445th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:43 p.m. Monday of vandalism off of 441st Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.