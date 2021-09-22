Local Impact: Spend $25 Locally On The 25th

It’s time to lend a hand to your hometown business, as Yankton is hosting a “25 on the 25th” event, spearheaded by the Press & Dakotan, this Saturday, Sept. 25.
To participate in the event, Yankton residents can shop at any local brick-and-mortar business and spend $25 this Saturday.
“Even $25 helps pay the bills,” Press & Dakotan Publisher Gary Wood said. “It allows businesses to support their employees and the other businesses in town. It helps communities sustain themselves. Our goal is to encourage people to spend their money in Yankton.”
It also pays dividends for the entire community. According to the City of Yankton, of every $100 spent in Yankton, approximately $2 (or $3, if the bed, booze and board (BBB) tax applies) goes directly to supporting city operations.
If every person in Yankton spent $25 on Saturday for this event, in addition to boosting local businesses, it would raise anywhere from $28,000-$42,000 tax revenue for the city.
We are inviting you to do your part to help the local economy and your community. Spend $25 locally on Sept. 25.
Several Yankton businesses are offering discounts in conjunction with this event. For details, see Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan.
