Fatal Crashes Claim Two Lives In Union, Turner Counties

A pair of one-vehicle crashes has claimed two lives in Union and Turner counties.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol investigated both crashes, according to releases from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
The Union County crash occurred around 3:42 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 29, at a site 15 miles north of Elk Point. The fatal crash claimed the life of the 38-year-old female driver.
The name of the one person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 2002 Dodge Caravan was southbound on Interstate 29 when the vehicle entered the median, then went across both southbound lanes, into the west ditch and rolled.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
That area of Interstate 29 was closed for about an hour and traffic was rerouted.
The Turner County crash occurred around 12:49 p.m. Friday two miles west of Lennox, near the intersection of 279th Street and 464th Avenue.
The fatal accident claimed the life of the 78-year-old female driver.
The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was eastbound on 279th Street, a gravel road in that area. The driver lost control of the vehicle which went into the ditch and rolled.
The driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing its investigations into both crashes, according to the news releases.
