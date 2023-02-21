WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Oglala Sioux Tribe to supplement tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storms and snowstorm from Dec. 12-25, 2022.
Federal funding is available to the tribe and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Federal funding is also available for snow assistance for 48 hours, either during or immediate to the incident period.
