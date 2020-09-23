In celebration of National Banned Book Week the Yankton Community Library will host a “Pop Up” Book Club with a theme of banned books on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. This event will take place outside on the library lawn to promote social distancing and enjoy an autumn evening. Individually packaged snacks and refreshments will be provided. If weather does not permit, this event will take place virtually.
This is an open book club and anyone can join. To participate, choose a book that has either been banned or challenged and come ready to discuss your impressions of that book. What you decide to read and share with the group is up to you.
If you are in need of ideas, browse the Yankton Community Library’s display of Banned Books by making an appointment to browse. You can also check the lists of banned books /on our Facebook Event Page under “Discussion” or call or reserve online to have a “banned” book included in your next Curbside Pick-Up.
To sign up for this event, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
