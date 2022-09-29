RAPID CITY — Sixty-Nine Lions Clubs serving communities across South Dakota will rally in Rapid City on Oct. 7-8 at the Ramkota Inn.

During this past year, both “Downtown Lions Clubs” in Rapid City and Sioux Falls celebrated their 100 years of service to South Dakota last year. Residents of those communities originally “chartered” these Clubs in 1921.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.