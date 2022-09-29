RAPID CITY — Sixty-Nine Lions Clubs serving communities across South Dakota will rally in Rapid City on Oct. 7-8 at the Ramkota Inn.
During this past year, both “Downtown Lions Clubs” in Rapid City and Sioux Falls celebrated their 100 years of service to South Dakota last year. Residents of those communities originally “chartered” these Clubs in 1921.
Lions have helped countless numbers of people with their vision needs. This past year alone, South Dakota Lions have collected and recycled over 60,000 pairs of eyeglasses. They have also provided over 40,000 free vision screenings for South Dakota children.
Lions Clubs International’s global Foundation is “Lions helping Lions to Serve the World.” The very first grant of $5,000 in 1972 was to assist with the recovery of flood victims in the Rapid City area and the South Dakota Black Hills. To this day, this flood remains one of the worst in U.S. history, claiming 238 lives.
The mayor at the time of the Rapid City flood was 29-year-old Vietnam War veteran Don Barnett. He will be the keynote speaker at this year’s convention. He will have a vendor table; be able to meet the public and will have a supply of his book, “Thorns and Roses: Rapid City 1971-1973.”
