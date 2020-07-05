In Sunday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, Yankton County reported two new positive tests, giving it 81 known cases to date.
The county currently has 10 active cases.
Douglas County also reported two new cases, giving it nine overall and the fifth this month.
Bon Homme County reported one new case, its 12th so far and first new case since June 16.
Overall, South Dakota reported 35 new cases Sunday, giving it 7,062 known cases to date. However, the state’s number of active cases climbed to 903 (+34); on July 1, the number of active cases stood at 800.
The state’s death count remained at 97 (0 increase from Saturday).
Other South Dakota statistics included
• Total Tests — 84,002 (+169)
• Recoveries — 6,063 (+1)
• Hospitalizations — 691 ever hospitalized (+2); 59 currently hospitalized (+5)
In Nebraska, 167 new positive tests were reported in the Department of Health and Human Services update posted late Saturday. That brings the state’s number of known cases to 19,827.
Knox County reported one new case, its 22nd.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 284.
Approximately 2,300 tests were recorded; Nebraska has processed 190,151 tests to date.
Total hospitalizations rose to 1,368 (+3), with 109 currently hospitalized (-2).
Recoveries stood at 14,340, which was amended from Saturday’s count of 14,900.
