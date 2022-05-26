Yankton’s Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home will open to the public at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, for guided tours of the historical house.
Hours for tours will continue from Wednesday to Sunday from 1-4 pm until Sunday, Sept. 4, Labor Day weekend.
The historical home opened in 1974 as a museum and a bicentennial project. This magnificent home had been maintained much as the Cramers had left it upon Mr. Cramer’s death in 1929. Located in Yankton’s Historic District, it serves as a way to tell the story of Yankton during the early days when it was the capital of the Dakota Territory.
Appointments for groups or tours during different hours may be made by contacting Events Coordinator Veronica Trezona on her cell at 605-660-5612 or calling 605-665-7470 and leaving a message.
