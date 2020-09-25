PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem presented the 2020 Governor’s Awards to South Dakota businesses and individuals who have made significant contributions to improving independent living and increasing employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
Governor’s Awards were presented to the following recipients:
• The Fox Stop of Yankton retains individuals with disabilities as part of their winning workforce, and they have been recognized as the Outstanding Private Employer (Small Employer). Under the leadership of Tracey & James Grotenhuis, every employee is recognized for who he or she is as a person, and the skills and assets he or she brings to the company.
The 2020 Governor’s Awards ceremony was co-sponsored by the Board of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Statewide Independent Living Council, and the South Dakota Department of Human Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.