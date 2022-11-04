FREEMAN — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the Schmeckfest musical comes back to the stage in Pioneer Hall on the Freeman Academy campus next spring. New to the Schmeckfest stage, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “State Fair” is under the direction of Kris Carlson.
State Fair performances run Thursday, March 23, through Saturday, March 25, 2023. Tickets will go on sale for both the musical and the meal on Jan. 1, 2023, with pre-orders via the website (www.schmeckfest.com) starting Dec. 15, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.