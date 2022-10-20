100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 21, 1922
• A paid-up membership of 26, with no soliciting done, was reported by Treasurer E.T. Hughes, of the Yankton Golf Club, at a meeting of the executive committee and members held last night at the office of M.P. Ohlman, Jr., president of the club. The names of approximately 100 persons who have expressed a desire to join are in the hands of Mr. Hughes.
• The Great Northern passenger train came in an hour late last night and the crew reported a real movie thriller. Four miles east of Yankton, beyond the Jim river steel bridge, the train was flagged by two wildly acting men. As it came to a standstill the two men climbed on to the “blind baggage” and announced they had run their car into a ditch nearby. The engineer said things under his breath but did not wait to argue, as he was very late, and he opened the throttle and pulled in here at 12:20.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 21, 1947
• Plans for a College Community orchestra were revealed today by J. Leitan Weed, newly appointed director of the Yankton College band and orchestra. All persons interested in joining the group are asked to bring their instruments to tonight’s rehearsal or to get in touch with either Director Weed or Frederick Freeburne, head of the conservatory of music, at Yankton college.
• Tyndall shared top honors with Phoenix, Arizona, yesterday as far as warm weather is concerned. Both points listed highs of 98. Summer-like weather prevailed in the state, including Yankton at 91 degrees.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 21, 1972
• The South Dakota Board of Regents voted Friday to ask the state Legislature for $514,000 to establish a degree-granting medical school at the University of South Dakota. USD’s existing two-year medical school grants no degrees and students must transfer to other schools before they can receive an M.D. degree.
• When the Tyndall High School Marching Band took to the streets for the University of South Dakota Dakota Day Parade in Vermillion, Band Director David Williams most likely had his mind on other things. Williams, in his first year at THS as band director, didn’t accompany the band. It’s his wedding day, Tyndall High School authorities said, and while the 1971 USD grad skips his alma mater’s homecoming, the band played on.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 21, 1997
• The city of Norfolk, Neb., signaled its support Monday for Madison County’s bid to be home to a new state prison. The Norfolk Finance Committee voted 7-0 to support the county’s efforts to win the 966-bed facility. An option on 147 acres just west of Madison and north of Highway 32 has been secured as a possible site.
• Chances are slim Yankton County will see much of the reported $349,000 owned for unpaid fees to the Yankton County Ambulance Service, according to County Commission Chairman Jerry Bienert. The County Commission has yet to decide what method they are going to use to collect the fees, some of which date back 30 years to when the service was taken over by the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.