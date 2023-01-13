Stories To Tell
Park Ranger Dugan Smith, the new manager of the Lewis and Clark Visitors Center west of Yankton, stands next to an exhibit at the center. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains the facility on Calumet Bluff, overlooking the Nebraska side of the Missouri River on the Nebraska side.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

Dugan Smith works, for now, as a staff of one, with the Lewis and Clark Visitors Center all to himself.

A park ranger, Smith started as the visitor center’s manager last October. At the moment, the center west of Yankton is closed for the off-season and quietly surrounded by cold, wintry landscape.

