Stories To Tell

Dugan Smith works, for now, as a staff of one, with the Lewis and Clark Visitors Center all to himself.
A park ranger, Smith started as the visitor center’s manager last October. At the moment, the center west of Yankton is closed for the off-season and quietly surrounded by cold, wintry landscape.
However, he knows it will change in the coming weeks. He’s already preparing for seasonal staff and the facility’s influx of visitors starting in April.
“During the weekends, we’ll have several hundred visitors a day,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “When we re-open in April, we’re open Monday through Friday until we get into late May. Then, the tourist season really kicks in and we’re open on weekends, as well.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates the visitor center west of Yankton. The facility, located on Calumet Bluff in Nebraska, overlooks Lewis and Clark Lake, Gavins Point Dam and the Missouri River.
“It’s a really beautiful place to come and see the river, the lake and the wildlife, especially the eagles this time of year. We usually have Eagle Days in late January, but we won’t this year because of staffing and scheduling,” he said.
“With me being new here, there really wasn’t time for me to line things up. We also contract with the Raptor Center (at the University of Minnesota) for the programs we hold during that time. It didn’t seem viable for this year, but it’s definitely something on my radar that I want brought back next year.”
Calumet Bluff offers more than great scenery and wildlife, Smith noted. The site itself holds tremendous historical and cultural significance.
“Calumet Bluff is where (explorers) Lewis and Clark met with the Yankton Sioux for the first time in 1804, when they were going up the (Missouri) river on their expedition,” he said.
“The visitor center has a story to tell about the area’s history and culture. You have the Native Americans, Lewis and Clark, the steamboats, the homesteaders and the birds and mammals that make up this unique ecosystem on the Missouri River.”
The visitors center also educates the public about the Corps dam and reservoir system they see in front of them, Smith said.
“The Corps of Engineers has its own story to tell about its history, along with the history of this (Gavins Point) dam — what it took to construct it, why it was constructed and why we have six dams on the (Missouri) river,” he said.
HISTORIC TIES
While a new member of the Corps of Engineers, Smith is no stranger to the region.
Smith served as a ranger for 21 years with the National Park Service at the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR), headquartered in Yankton. The recreation river consists of the 39-mile stretch from Pickstown to Running Water on the west and the 59-mile stretch below Gavins Point Dam to Ponca State Park in northeast Nebraska, on the east.
During his time with the National Park Service, Smith’s work included hospitality and interpretative duties. His work included setting up exhibits and traveling with the Mobile Ranger Station, providing visitors with a look at the MNRR’s historical, cultural and environmental aspects.
Smith holds a special passion and understanding of the tri-state region. His ancestors on both sides of the family hold roots to the Yankton-Sioux City stretch of the Missouri River dating back more than a century.
In addition, his heritage includes the Missouri River in the north-central part of South Dakota. Smith grew up in Dupree, in the northwest part of the state.
“I’m a person tied to the river. I heard stories from my dad about growing up along the river,” he said. “My mom’s side homesteaded along the Missouri River further up. My grandma went to high school in Santee (Nebraska), so there are stories there, too.
Smith is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. With both white and Native American heritage, he brings an intercultural background to the interpretative part of his new job.
“When I do programs, I can tie in a lot of my family’s historical connection,” he said. “My grandfather fished around here in the Missouri River. My mom’s side was one of the first Native Americans to apply for a homestead claim in South Dakota. I have all those records from Bon Homme County in the late 1800s.”
PAST CONNECTIONS
Karla Zeutenhorst, the previous Lewis and Clark Visitor Center manager, provided a solid foundation during her roughly two decades with the program, Smith said. She also developed a strong outreach and partnerships, he added.
Zeutenhorst and Smith worked together on past projects, and she assisted him during the transition at the visitor center. He plans to continue her work, combined with his own past work experience.
“Karla brought such stability to this position,” he said. “I think the best advice I got from her was to bring to the job the things that I’m successful at and passionate about.”
The duo worked together on the Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival as partner agencies. The June festival was held at the same time as Homestead Day, sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area at the Pierson Ranch Recreation Site.
COVID-19 has created challenges for the events in recent years, and Smith wants to continue the Lake Yankton festival with some changes.
“I’m looking at a midsummer event, separate from Homestead Day,” he said. “That way, we’re not spreading things out between two events at the same time. We can also be part of their Homestead Day.”
FUTURE PLANS
While new to the Corps, Smith isn’t new to the visitor center.
From 2001-09 as a member of the National Park Service, Smith was stationed at the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center with another ranger. He later moved to the current MNRR headquarters in Yankton.
With his return to the visitor center, he wants to continue telling the story about the region with plans for an extended outreach.
“The Corps of Engineers has a great mission and a great story. In fact, the visitors center has four or five different stories,” he said. “Right now, I’m just playing it out because things depend on staffing and budgets. But I don’t see why we can’t work with our partners for interpretative education programs from Ponca to Niobrara (state parks).”
During his first stint at the Corps’ visitor center, Smith gained a firsthand view of the facility’s popularity, which has continued to grow during the past two decades.
“When I was here in 2002, we had 70,000-plus visitors that year,” he said. “It gets very busy at the visitor center, and 90% of our numbers come from May-September.”
Besides maintaining the permanent exhibits, Smith has been working on themes for a summer display and rotating some exhibits every two years.
The Lewis and Clark Visitors Center will continue its free admission and parking, as well as its family-friendly emphasis.
“Our exhibits, activities and films are based for all audiences. We also have our bookstore and gift shop area where people can buy items,” he said.
Smith welcomes more volunteers at the visitor center. They receive free camping for a designated number of volunteer days or hours spent each week.
“With more volunteers at the visitor center, it frees up our seasonal staff to do more programming and outreach,” he said.
The visitor center can also provide valuable information for those looking for other area activities and attractions, Smith said.
“People are looking for different experiences, and they want to learn something,” he said. “We often get asked what there is to do here. The visitors center can point out all the things, and we want to expand on that as part of our mission.”
The center ties in well with the growing number of visitors, particularly those who discovered the region as open and safe during the pandemic, Smith said.
“You can camp and fish, or you can take a quiet hike and enjoy the solitude,” he said. “Those are rare commodities when you get into different parts of the country where you have mostly urban environments.”
When describing what he enjoys most about his new job, Smith said he likes the opportunity to make a positive change.
And he definitely believes in maintaining the personal, one-to-one relationships.
“With this day of technology, you can do Zoom meetings, but you still need to get out there and visit with people,” he said.
“I want to make people understand how important the river is and the unique mission of the Corps. I want to continue telling those stories.”
