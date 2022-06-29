100 Years
Friday, June 30, 1922
• Madison boosters to the number of about 50, in 11 automobiles, invaded Yankton last evening to tell us of the beauties of Lake Madison as a summer resort and get better acquainted with us, and left about 10 o’clock this morning on the return journey.
• The famous film story “The Stream of Life,” which is to be used Sunday night at Garden Terrace Theatre in Yankton’s first “Community Sunday Night,” has already been seem here and possesses a local and nationwide reputation. The film will be preceded by a prelude of vocal and instrumental music carrying the community spirit and blending with the beautiful out of doors.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 30, 1947
• The stage of the Missouri river here continued to fall slowly during the weekend, and with the drop came an increased crumbling of the water-soaked bank, particularly on the Nebraska side above the bridge where the main current strikes. At this point trees have been toppling into the stream at a lively rate during the recent high water, and it is estimated that nearly 100 feet of timber has gone in this spring.
• For Director Richard De Laubenfels, who was one of the audience in Forbes Hall auditorium Friday night at the Yankton college play “A Date With Judy”, it was a momentous occasion. The second and last of the dramatic workshop plays was also Director De Laubenfels’ last play – his farewell to Yankton college. Director De Laubenfels, who has been moulting and pushing and inspiring the college’s stage-struck youngsters for the last ten years, will be missed when he’s away on leave of absence, studying towards his doctor’s degree.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 30, 1972
• One of the prisoners in the Yankton City Jail turned on the water and let it run, and one cell was flooded, but the prisoners in the jail mopped up the water under supervision of police officers and there was no special damage.
• Roxanne Baumfalk, outstanding young Yankton runner, failed in a bid for a place at the AAU Junior Women’s National Championship meet held in Poplar Bluff, Mo., but made the semifinals in the 440 in the championship field.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 30, 1997
• With a mixture of tears and smiles, Unity Lutheran Church added one final chapter to its 107-year history Sunday. More than 275 people traveled to the country church nestled in the rolling hills west of Freeman for the church’s closing worship service and celebration. A lunch and short program followed the service.
• The final round of the South Dakota Couples Tournament was cancelled due to the rain and lightning surrounding the Yankton area Sunday. Steve Weiland and his wife, Cindy, of Yankton, won the second flight title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.