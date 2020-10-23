BOO-m! Yankton To Offer Halloween Fireworks Display

Even if it’s bitter cold, this Halloween in Yankton could feel like the Fourth of July.
The Yankton City Parks and Recreation Department is planning an Oct. 31 public fireworks display, according to City Manager Amy Leon. The fireworks will be shot from the Meridian Bridge, and the event is free and open to the public.
The Parks and Rec Department will appear Monday before the City Commission with its request for the display, Leon said during Friday’s media briefing. The fireworks event, free and open to anyone, will begin at 9 p.m.
“It’s time to get your scare on,” she said.
Leon described what is billed as a “spook-tacular” event. The special display will set off the unused fireworks from the traditional Fourth of July display, which was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
“The vendors were good enough to let us wait to do that (display) until later,” she said.
However, the Oct. 31 fireworks display will contain a unique Halloween theme, she added.
“The Parks and Rec Department is planning a special fireworks show that is more than a fireworks show,” the city manager said. “It’s a more frightening show, and I’m leaving it evasive on purpose. We want to make sure the folks (attending the display) are surprised. It’s a little more than what you typically see in a fireworks display.”
After the disappointment of the Fourth of July postponement as well as cancellation of the Riverboat Days display, the public may welcome the Halloween event, even at a non-traditional time during a pandemic, Leon said.
The fireworks may even replace altered or canceled Halloween plans, Leon said. “Folks can come down if they’re not doing the traditional Halloween events because of COVID. This is something they can participate in,” she said.
The fireworks display would encourage the usual COVID safety procedures. “We encourage them to be socially distant and wear a face covering. Maybe people can make a face covering a part of their costumes,” she added.
Some differences make the Halloween timing safer than it was for the Fourth of July, even with the current rise in COVID case numbers, Leon said.
City officials and the general public know more about the coronavirus and what steps can be taken to mitigate its spread, she said. In addition, the colder weather will likely mean a smaller crowd, who can remain socially distant if they want to spread across Riverside Park.
Also, the public can use parking spaces along Levee Street and other avenues to watch the fireworks display from their vehicles.
She encouraged people to trek out to Riverside Park and take in the pyrotechnics.
“Hopefully, people will bundle up and come out to see it — if they’re not too scared,” she said jokingly.
Meanwhile, the City Commission will hold a 6 p.m. work session Monday that will cover the Summit Activities Center history and a review of the city’s agreement with the Yankton School District on the joint use facility.
The 7 p.m. regular meeting will include the following:
• public appearance by Doug Ekeren, CEO at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital;
• consideration of a memorandum regarding a project pre-application and signature authorization for the Chan Gurney Airport North Taxi Lane and Access Road Project;
• establishment of a Nov. 9 public hearing to consider a rezoning from multiple family residential to highway business for owners Joseph and Roberta Kleinschmit on the west side of the 1000 block of Ferdig Avenue;
• consideration of a memorandum regarding city surplus property;
• consideration of a memorandum regarding the sale of city-owned property at 905 E. Seventh Street for economic development purposes;
• consideration of a memorandum and resolution for a two-way stop at Mulberry Street and Fifth Street intersection.
