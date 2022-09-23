Mixed Bag For Yankton Revenues

The City of Yankton had a mixed report for sales tax revenues in August.
The City of Yankton had a mixed report for sales tax revenues in August.
For the month, the city saw a 9.31% increase in revenues over the same month in 2021, putting the city up 7.83% on the year.
However, the BBB (bed, board, booze tax) saw a 4% drop in revenue in August. The BBB is still well into positive territory, up 5.01% on the year.
During a media preview meeting of the next City Commission meeting Friday, City Manager Amy Leon said there’s still some mixed feelings on the numbers.
“All good news here, other than depending on what you think about inflation,” she said. “Some people are saying inflation is not 2-3%, it’s 8-10% or more, depending on what you’re buying. We’re in the right slot. Normally, with those numbers, we’d be so excited about — and we are excited — but we’re not as excited as a year where things haven’t been impacted as much by inflation.”
She said that expenses are high for the city, especially in one particular sector.
“Fuel really kicked us in the behind,” she said. “We’re fuel intensive. We’ve got cop cars going all day. We use a lot of diesel fuel. … Utilities have been up just like they’ve been up in our own lives, so that’s been tough. We’ve seen cost increases like a lot of people have on other products or delays.”
The story on sales tax revenues is much the same throughout the state.
Among the Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, all continue to see revenue gains with Brookings leading the way, up 15.11% on the year.
Vermillion is up 3.65% over the same time last year.
On Monday, prior to its regular meeting, the City Commission is set to hold a work session to discuss how it will go about the upcoming wastewater plant renovations.
During its regular meeting, the board will discuss closing out the Huether Family Aquatics Center project, change-orders and close-outs of this year’s major street project, a funding request by the Yankton Swim Team and adding the soon-to-open Fairfield Inn to Yankton Business Improvement District (BID) No. 1.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday at RTEC for the work session with the regular session following at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
