WASHINGTON — More than 4 million federal student loan borrowers — including 10,700 in South Dakota — are enrolled in the Biden administration’s new repayment program, according to figures released Tuesday by the Department of Education.

With the pause of more than three years on federal student loan repayments coming to an end in October, and the Supreme Court’s summer decision to strike down the White House’s one-time debt relief program, the Department of Education has rolled out several repayment and loan forgiveness programs. One of those initiatives is the Saving on A Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan that for some borrowers could result in no monthly payments.

Ar223

If people only knew how much free money the goverment is dumping into ag. Paying for the crop insurance so they can be profitable. Paying for grass that didnt grow becouse of no rain. Paying for cows that died in the hot weater. Loans for education were a choice, but then again so is your debt in ag.

RocknRola77

Forgiven PPE loans were also a "choice" and nobody had to pay those back.

