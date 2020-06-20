In Saturday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, four area counties reported new cases.
Clay County (Vermillion) recorded three new positive tests, bringing its total to 73. Two more recoveries (55 overall) were reported.
Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) reported two more cases, bringing its total to 47. Three more recoveries (20) were reported, but the county also saw four new hospitalizations (16).
Union County (Elk Point) also saw two new cases (116). One new recovery was reported (101).
Yankton County recorded one new positive test, bringing the county’s total to 65 known cases. It was also the fifth day in a row the county has seen at least one new positive test. There was one new recovery to report (55).
South Dakota statistics for Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 6225 (+67)
• Total Tests — 71,915 (+722)
• Deaths — 81 (0)
• Recoveries — 5,555 (+59)
• Active Cases — 809 (+8)
• Hospitalizations — 598 ever hospitalized (+9); currently hospitalized: 91 (-4)
In Nebraska, four new deaths were reported as of 6 p.m. Friday, bringing the state’s total to 244.
There were 176 new cases reported, giving the state 17,591. Approximately 4,000 tests were processed, raising the state total to 152,040.
The state’s recoveries rose to 11,312 (+246).
Cedar County (Hartington) reported one new positive test, its ninth, while Dixon County (Ponca) also recorded a new case, its 40th.
