Rail Trail Study

A proposed area rails-to-trails project is going to be subject to further study before any decisions are made.
During a meeting of the South Dakota State Railroad Board Wednesday, Ron Wagner, “Friends of the Tabor to Platte Rail To Trail” group co-chair, discussed the group’s intentions to have a feasibility study done on the project in the face of questions and criticisms from a number of opponents.
“We’re going forward with the project, but we’re making some changes,” he said. “We’re dropping the five-mile demonstration plot from our plan, and we’re going to go on to a feasibility study,” he said. “We want to address the concerns and problems. We want to figure out what we need to do to make it a project that can appeal to everybody.”
He said that the study could be done, and the group would still be in good shape to apply for a U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant with a deadline of Jan. 31, 2022.
“If we do this, we can still go after the grant,” he said. “We don’t need the board approval, but we’re very interested in what you want to do for questions and what kind of problems you see that we can have them study in a feasibility study.”
Larry Lucas of Pickstown spoke favorably of further studying the proposed conversion of a 75-mile portion of the Napa-Platte rail line.
“I think the feasibility study is the best option at this point,” he said. “I do believe the feasibility study will show, in the end, that this is a worthwhile venture to pursue. For the most part, this rail line has been inactive for the last 50 years. It’s full of overgrowth and cedar trees, a lot of weeds, tall grass that could be removed and make that a usable stretch for bikers, walkers and hikers.”
He added that demand for such a system does exist.
“I know there’s a lot of people in the area that like recreating on those places,” he said. “With the expansion of camping pads along Lake Francis Case, there’s a lot of people that have bicycles. When they’re through doing their water activities on the Missouri River, they would pursue biking some on the trail.”
However, there was some pushback against the project.
Among those speaking during the public comment section was Bon Homme County Commissioner Ed Van Gerpen.
“The county commissioners of Bon Homme County have voted to not support this project, which means we’ll be fine with the Charles Mix County commissioners who are also not supporting it,” he said. “Without that support, since all of this rail crosses county roads, I think you’re going to find that it’s going to be a very difficult mission to try and accomplish.”
Wednesday’s meeting packet also contained a letter of opposition from James and Debra Kokes of Tabor.
“We own and rent land adjacent to the railroad where we have livestock and crops,” the Kokes wrote. “We feel that the bike traffic will create disturbance to our livestock and will provide unnecessary access for individuals to our property.”
With no actions sought, the Rail Board and South Dakota Rail Authority took no formal actions regarding the proposed trail project.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.