A month after the drawing, no one has yet claimed the $2 million prize for a winning Powerball ticket sold in Yankton.
The winning ticket came from the Aug. 28 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee Food Store, located on 2100 Broadway Ave. in Yankton.
A South Dakota Lottery official said the winner faces a deadline in stepping forward.
“Lotto prizes must be claimed within 180 days after the date of the drawing,” spokesman Wade LaRoche told the Press & Dakotan.
The ticket sold in Yankton matched five winning numbers for the game’s second prize. The player also elected to add the Power Play feature, which doubled the prize to $2 million.
The winning numbers were 12, 22, 26, 46 and 59, while the Powerball was 26. The win marks the first Powerball million-dollar prize sold in South Dakota since June 5, 2013.
The person holding the winning ticket should sign the back of it immediately, the South Dakota Lottery advises. The Lottery suggests visiting with a financial advisor before visiting a validation center to claim the prize. The Sioux Falls validation center is located at 3605 S. Western Ave., Suite B.
The winner can call the Lottery Office in Pierre at (605) 773-5770 to discuss how and when the winner would like to collect the jackpot. The ticket has to be validated before any winning amounts are claimed.
According to Lottery USA, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
The Yankton ticket winner can expect to have about one-fourth of the jackpot deducted for taxes before receiving the proceeds, according to the South Dakota Lottery website.
The lottery is required by the IRS to withhold 24% from prizes of more than $5,000.
A winner can remain anonymous on any amount won from a scratch ticket game, while jackpots for online games are required to be public knowledge. Play It Again winners are also public knowledge.
The winning Yankton ticket would tie for the second largest jackpot won by a South Dakotan, according to the South Dakota Lottery.
Neal Wanless of Mission holds the state record by winning the Powerball in May 2009, claiming $232.1 million. Barb and Jim Powers of Rapid City won $2 million in June 2013.
While the ticket was sold in Yankton, the winner could come from any location, particularly with Yankton’s location as a border town.
The three highest South Dakota lottery winnings came from Powerball, followed by three players of Dakota Cash and then five players of Lucky for Life.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.