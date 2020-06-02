100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 3, 1920
• The first sale in the new Yankton stock pavilion, and the second annual Rezac Hereford cattle sale will be held here June 9. There will be 82 lots offered.
• The expected flood on the North Fork river failed to materialize, the channel of the river caring for the high water. The crest of the flood went through in the night and the water is now fast going down. At Pierce where some damage was reported Wednesday the waters are receding rapidly.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 3, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 3, 1970
• Over $1 million worth of cattle were sold at the Yankton Livestock Auction Market at the regular Friday sale and special cattle sale Monday. A total of 4,768 cattle were sold to the biggest group of buyers ever assembled at the Yankton Livestock yards. Cattle were purchased by buyers from seven states.
• The 1970 Czech Days celebration is being dedicated to the late James M. Schuch, long-time Tabor real estate and insurance agent. In about 1935, Mr. and Mrs. James Schuch (and others) decided to organize a Beseda Club and learn the steps to the Czech National Dance. Mr. Schuch took over direction of the group in which he carried on for over 25 years.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 3, 1995
• Don Campbell has been named Yankton High School’s new wrestling coach. Campbell was middle school principal in Yankton from 1990 to 1992. He currently works at McCrossan Boys Ranch near Sioux Falls.
• A ribbon will fall for the safety of children on Monday morning. Opening day ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. for the Yankton Safety Town based at the Yankton Middle School. The public is invited to attend the ceremonies to feature Yankton Mayor Jean Hunhoff and Yankton Police Chief Duane Heeney.
