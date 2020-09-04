The advent of technology is unceasing.
One place this is clear is in the ability to better place cell phone towers to maximize coverage and connectivity. But just because a location may be better for signal strength doesn’t mean the infrastructure will be welcomed with open arms.
This was the case in August when the Yankton County Planning Commission tabled a conditional-use permit (CUP) request, submitted by Velocitel/AT&T, to the next meeting, citing questions about access to the site and the displeasure of neighbors who would have to live with the new structure.
According to Development Services Director Gary Vetter, the proposed tower is 199 feet and located in the 300 block of Wildflower Rd. near 310th St. just to the north of Lewis & Clark Lake.
He said the item is back on the agenda for the Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting.
“AT&T will be coming into the next meeting to provide answers for all of the things that were brought up,” Vetter said.
Yankton County Commissioner Joseph Healy, who also serves on the Planning Commission, told the Press & Dakotan that access quickly became a concern.
“For a CUP, one of the items to review is ingress-egress to the facility,” Healy said. “There was some question as to the access to it. The road it’s on is County Road 310 and, to my understanding, it’s a minimum maintenance road and some of the residents that utilize it have taken ownership, almost. They’re the ones maintaining and putting gravel down. … It was put in AT&T’s court to really dig into that and explain what their ingress-egress is going to look like.”
However, for many, it’s the wrong place for such a structure.
Among those that would live within sight of the tower — if it were to be built — is Andrea Maibaum.
She was one of nearly a dozen residents who lives near the proposed site who spoke in opposition to the tower’s construction at the August Planning & Zoning meeting.
She told the Press & Dakotan that she and other neighbors were taken aback when they heard the proposed tower had been in discussion for some time well before they were notified 10 days ahead of last month’s meeting.
“It kind of came out of nowhere,” she said. “To find out this has been in the works for the last four years, (it) was kind of unsettling that we couldn’t have been contacted prior to the 10-day notification about the tower coming in.”
Maibaum said that she couldn’t believe where they decided to place the tower.
“I’m kind of shocked … they’re putting it right smack dab in the middle of a rural residential area,” she said. “We don’t have buildings or other types of commercial or industrial (structures) out there. It is a big eyesore for us out there, and my house is going to face directly at it. My house is the closest house to the tower. It really is a, ‘Why does it have to go right here?’ issue for me.”
In addition to the aesthetics, many residents near the proposed tower site said that construction would hamper property values and that it was already having an effect on potential land sales.
Healy said some of these claims have been substantiated in the month since the August meeting.
“One of the neighboring properties has produced some documentation where they’ve lost some land sales due to this proposed tower,” he said. “The fallout of that is going to get discussed as well.”
But ingress, egress, aesthetics and land sales may only be the beginning of the county’s issues.
During the August meeting, a consultant noted that there have been instances where similar towers have been denied and counties have faced legal action because the developments met all zoning requirements and included federal approvals.
Healy said he’s not concerned that this would be the case in Yankton County if the tower is denied on Tuesday.
“We still have to follow our ordinance,” he said. “If whatever action we take goes outside of our ordinance, then certainly that would open us up to lawsuits and legal issues, but I don’t feel that that’s going to happen. I think we’ve got a pretty responsible board.”
Maibaum said she intends to be at Tuesday’s meeting of the Planning & Zoning board and hopes the commission will take into account some potential discrepancies.
“I have since actually gotten hold of the packet they were given,” she said. “I’m hoping that they will turn down the application because there are some errors I have since found in the application. … They’re claiming that land they want to put that tower on is agricultural and it is actually zoned as a residential district.”
She added that she wants to also emphasize that this may not be the last time the county sees a battle like this.
“I just want everybody in the community to be aware that they want to place these towers with the 5G network anywhere from 2-5 miles apart,” she said. “It might be their yard the next time around. People aren’t worried until it’s your neighborhood, but I kind of want people to be aware that this is something that is going to start popping up more and more as they start building more of these towers and bringing 5G across.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.