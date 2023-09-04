“The Insurance of a Secure Future” is the theme for the September Yankton Area Women’s Connection (YAWC) that will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Yankton’s Gathering Grounds at 215 Walnut Street.
YAWC provides women of all ages in Yankton and the surrounding area with an opportunity to encourage and inspire one another while enjoying a fun time of fellowship and friendship.
The Sept. 12 meeting will feature a meal catered by Hy-Vee, music by Deb and Kerry Carden, and Molly Nedved of Yankton’s Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch as a special feature. Joyce Buseman, a retired postmaster/insurance agent, will share how her life was torn apart then restored after the loss of her son. There is a cost to attend this event.
Reservations are required to attend. Call or text by Sept. 8 to 402-254-2102 or 605-660-0378. Free childcare will be available onsite; childcare reservation is required.
YAWC is affiliated with Stonecroft, a 501(c)(3) non-denominational nonprofit organization and a member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA), that was established 85 years ago in Kansas City as a means for women in the community to connect. Since then, women’s groups across the United States have been formed, and a group of Yankton women are bringing Stonecroft to Yankton through Yankton Area Connection (YAC).
Follow YAWC (Yankton Area Women’s Connection) on Facebook at Yankton Area Women’s Connection.
For additional information, call 402-254-2102 or 605-660-0378.
