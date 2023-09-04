“The Insurance of a Secure Future” is the theme for the September Yankton Area Women’s Connection (YAWC) that will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Yankton’s Gathering Grounds at 215 Walnut Street.

YAWC provides women of all ages in Yankton and the surrounding area with an opportunity to encourage and inspire one another while enjoying a fun time of fellowship and friendship.

