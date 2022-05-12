The following building permits were issued by the City of Yankton during April 2022:
List Contracting, 2913 Wedgewood; Single family home – new; $253.174.40.
List Contracting, 2915 Wedgewood; Single family home – new; $197.525.00.
Vision Real Estate Services, 2822 Mary St.; Roofing; $8000.00.
Evan Conrad, 804 Pine St.; Single family home – accessory structure, shed; $3000.00.
Keith Bauman, 1301 Green St.; Single family home – deck addition; $4000.00.
Erik Focken, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 55; Roofing; $8100.00.
Elizabeth Kuca, 1505 Douglas Ave.; Roofing; $7400.00.
Terry Halvorson, 1107 E. 39th St.; Extra territorial jurisdiction – accessory structure; $120,000.00.
Rudy A Gerstner, Trust, 1606 Broadway Ave.; Commercial Roofing; $27,300.00.
Rudy A Gerstner, Trust, 308 W 15th St.; Commercial Roofing; $3500.00.
Becker Enterprises LLC, 1006 Broadway Ave.; Roofing; $9300.00.
Brian Carda, 2804 Lakeview Dr.; Roofing; $11,785.00.
Ron B Heine, Revocable Trust, 617 Applewood Dr.; Single family home, deck addition; $32,000.00.
Lindsay Stotz, 1605 Pearl St.; Siding; $5,500.00.
Andersonville LLC, 108 W 31st St.; Commercial – New; $400,000.00.
Meredith Fisher, 3015 Francis St.; Single family home – deck replacement; $15,000.00.
First Dakota National Bank, 1520 Summit St.; Demolition.
Kirby Hofer Construction, 2814 Woodbine Ave.; Single family home – new; $295,237.20.
Corey Meng, 1801 Burleigh St.; Windows; $2000.00.
Richard Kuehler, 703 E 21st St.; Windows; $7600.70.
Heidi Shelburg, 1309 National St.; Single family home – accessory structure; $1400.00.
Kelly J Doolittle, 2701 Arlington Ave.; Single family home – alteration/repair; $38,000.00.
Meredith Fisher, 3015 Francis St.; Windows; $5700.00.
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2512 Trevor Ave.; Single family home – new; $112,760.40.
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2517 Trevor Ave.; Single family home – new; $118,910.40.
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2513 Trevor Ave.; $118,597.60.
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 2515 Trevor Ave.; $118,949.20.
Jennifer Bjergaard, 301 James Pl.; Single family home – deck replacement; $480.00.
Anthony DeJean, 803 W 12th St.; Egress Window; $2000.00.
Roger Hora, 211 W 15th St.; Egress window; $2000.00.
Garry Moore, 635 Augusta Cir.; Single Family Home – porch addition; $34,500.00.
JW Tramp Construction, 1906 West St.; Single family home – new; $240,296.00.
Randy A Tramp, 318 E 6th St.; Roofing/Siding; $6,000.00.
Robert Novotny, 411 Mulberry St.; Windows; $5,000.00.
Robert Gene Hegge, 805 Locust St.; Windows; $6500.00
Leon Maggied, Trust, 300 E 25th St.; Windows; $800.00.
Terrence Crandall, 809 E 19th St.; Single family home – alteration/repair; $3,000.00.
John David LaFrentz, 716 Douglas Ave.; Siding; $5,000.00.
CJS Properties LLC, 1220 Pearl St.; Roofing; $3100.00.
Steven James Kudera, 905 E 17th St.; Single family home – porch addition; $100,000.00.
———
Total Fees: $6,168.00
April 2022 Total Valuation: $2,333,415.90
April 2021 Total Valuation: $1,243,668.40
2022 To Date Valuation: $6,997,451.70
2021 to Date Valuation: $4,284,653.06
