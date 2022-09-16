• The Knox County Sheriff’s Office would like to alert everyone of another scam received by residents of Knox County. The scam starts as an email that appears from the Post Office. It claims there is a problem with your shipping address. This is a SCAM. DO NOT respond to the email at all. Delete is immediately and do not provide any information.
• On Sept. 2, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Big Red Mini Mart in Wausa, Neb. The juvenile driver of the 1991 red Buick LeSabre, owned by Bret Ketelsen, stated that when he entered the parking lot of the Big Red Mini Mart, his brakes did not function properly, causing him to hit the ice freezer located on the south side of Big Red Mini Mart. Minimal damage was done to the vehicle. It is unknown the dollar amount to the ice freezer at this time. The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, and the airbags did not deploy.
• On Sept. 2, 2022, it was reported to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office of a battery theft. Dave Condon reported that sometime between Wednesday night (Aug. 31) and Friday morning (Sept. 2), someone had cut the battery cables to the irrigation motor battery and stole the battery. Tire tracks and a glove were photographed at the scene and the glove was taken as evidence. The irrigation motor is located just south of the Highway 59 and 532 Avenue intersection. Condon stated that this is not the first time that a battery has been stolen from this location.
• On Sept. 3, 2022, it was reported to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office of a vandalism. David Doerr reported that sometime between Wednesday night (Aug. 31) and Friday night (Sept. 2) someone had cut the battery cables to the irrigation motor and attempted to remove the radiator. Because the battery was removed and taken home by the owner when the irrigation motor was shut off on Aug. 31, the suspect (s) were not able to steal it. Photographs were taken at the scene. The irrigation motor is located by the intersection of 871 Road and 539 Avenue.
• 8-29-2022: Brennan DeCory, 34, Santee — Probation Violation (Santee)
• 8-29-2022: Edward Cheney, 32, Waterloo, IA — Burglary (Knox County Warrant)
• 8-30-2022: Joseph Hrbek, 27, Verdigre — Failure to Appear (Knox County Warrant)
• 8-31-2022: Amelia Rouillard, 29, Santee — Failure to Appear (Santee Warrant)
• 9-1-2022: Santeena McBride, 34, Santee — Disturbing the Peace (Santee)
• 9-2-2022: Phillip Robinson, 34, Santee — 1st Degree Domestic Assault (Santee)
• 9-3-2022: Santeena McBride, 34, Santee — Contempt of Court-Bond Violation (Santee)
• 9-3-2022: Heaven Rave, 20, Santee — Disturbing the Peace (Santee)
• 9-7-2022: Wambdi White, 20, Santee — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest (Santee)
• 9-8-2022: Michelle Saul, 53, Santee — DUI 1st Offense (Santee)
• 9-9-2022: DeWayne Wabasha, 51, Santee — DUS (Knox County Warrant)
• 9-11-2022: Thomas Cutsinger-Goettsch, 37, Norfolk — Failure to Appear and Criminal Mischief (Madison County Warrant)
• 9-12-2022: Anthony Johnson, 44, Santee — Assault-1st Degree (Santee)
