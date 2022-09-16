• The Knox County Sheriff’s Office would like to alert everyone of another scam received by residents of Knox County. The scam starts as an email that appears from the Post Office. It claims there is a problem with your shipping address. This is a SCAM. DO NOT respond to the email at all. Delete is immediately and do not provide any information.

• On Sept. 2, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Big Red Mini Mart in Wausa, Neb. The juvenile driver of the 1991 red Buick LeSabre, owned by Bret Ketelsen, stated that when he entered the parking lot of the Big Red Mini Mart, his brakes did not function properly, causing him to hit the ice freezer located on the south side of Big Red Mini Mart. Minimal damage was done to the vehicle. It is unknown the dollar amount to the ice freezer at this time. The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, and the airbags did not deploy.

