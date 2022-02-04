Good Sports

When Mount Marty University’s football and volleyball teams competed this fall, they knew they always had a prayer.
That’s because the two Lancer squads were joined on the sidelines and elsewhere by Catholic nuns serving as their chaplains. Sister Carmy Luke ministered to the volleyball team, while Sister Terry Lafferty did the same for the football program.
The two women are Benedictine Sisters at Sacred Heart Monastery, and this marks the first year for team chaplains at the Catholic university. The nuns combined their calling with their love for sports, creating a spiritual experience for the coaches and athletes.
Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff, the monastery prioress, said the Benedictine Sisters have always been huge Lancer fans.
“You see us sitting together at basketball and baseball games or other events,” she said. “We love to support the teams.”
However, the Sisters wanted to provide chaplains for some time.
In particular, they wanted to follow the example of a nationally-known nun — Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, chaplain of the Loyola University men’s basketball team in Chicago.
Sister Jean became a household name in March 2018 as the nation followed the story of the then 98-year-old nun. Cameras focused on her cheering from the sidelines during the Loyola team’s Cinderella run to the Final Four during March Madness.
“If Loyola can have Sister Jean, why can’t Mount Marty have its own Sisters as team chaplains?” Sister Maribeth asked with a smile.
The Benedictine Sisters seek to inspire the Mount Marty athletes in the same way as their well-known Loyola counterpart.
“Sister Jean is so well known and loved. She has turned 102 and is still going strong at the basketball games. The players go over to her on the sidelines before and after games,” Sister Maribeth said.
“Her big motto for them is ‘Worship, Work and Win.’ Sister Jean played basketball when she was younger, and she gives advice to players on what they need to do better with their game.”
GETTING STARTED
Mount Marty plans for team chaplains were put on hold during the pandemic. As COVID regulations were relaxed, the Sisters moved forward with providing chaplains.
In the first year for chaplains, the Benedictine Sisters started with the two fall sports. Both nuns held a passion for sports and a desire to provide spiritual support for Lancer teams. The two nuns said they view their role as an outreach.
Sister Carmy had already filled the volleyball chaplain role for seven years at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. She sat on the sidelines, attending team practices and most matches.
“I led the team prayer, and I also prayed for any intentions (special requests) that the girls had,” she said. “I just wanted to be a presence for the team and support the girls. That’s mainly why I offered to do it at Mount Marty.”
Sister Terry wanted not only to provide prayer but also to help players and coaches develop their own prayer life.
“People find value in prayer. They find a deep sense of faith that directs them toward God,” she said. “Many people don’t think they pray well. I just give them an example of how to pray. They don’t have to do anything special.”
The Lancer athletes and coaches realize they can use their talents to glorify God, Sister Carmy said.
“Their faith can help them as they face struggles and challenges,” she said. “One of our volleyball players was student teaching during the season. I wanted to support her in her daily life and as part of her calling.”
As team chaplain, Sister Terry asks for blessings on all the participants at a game. “Both sides are doing it for God’s glory. I ask for us all to come out as winners in our spiritual lives as well as in athletics,” she said.
Sister Terry found herself in a unique position as Mount Marty started its new football program last fall. “We talked to the coach (John Michaletti) about having a chaplain, and he thought it was a good idea,” she said.
Sister Terry naturally gravitated toward Lancer football, saying it was her favorite sport. Coming from Philadelphia, she became a fan of the hometown Eagles in the National Football League and then for her University of Pennsylvania college team.
“When I came here and they told me Mount Marty didn’t have football, it made me very sad,” she said. “But when I heard football was coming to the school, I was very happy.”
REACHING OUT
The introduction of football meant an influx of about 100 players to the campus. The situation meant a totally new environment for all involved with launching the program.
Sister Terry’s connection to the coaches and players isn’t limited to the sidelines or game days.
“I have some of the team as students in my classes, and two football players are my prayer partners,” she said. “It’s neat to have that element, where you’re there for them to talk about anything. They’re OK with coming to me about spiritual things or anything else in their lives.”
Sister Terry literally became a blessing for a number of players.
“I prayed with the whole team before games. About halfway through the season, the kicker on the team came over to me and asked me, ‘Sister, will you bless me?’ I said a prayer over him,” she said. “Over the next four games, other players came to me asking, ‘Sister, do you have a blessing for me?’ It was kind of neat to see them ask it.”
After the final home football game, a Mount Marty player asked Sister Terry if she would lead a prayer with both teams joined together.
“By that time, the other team had made a circle and started their prayer, so we didn’t do it,” she said. “But if they want to start it next year, I’d be glad to do it with both teams.”
Sister Carmy led prayers for the volleyball team and made herself available to talk with coaches and players. She also had fun with the team, winning the funniest costume at its Halloween team practice and meeting players’ families during Senior Day.
The nun’s presence made a great impact on the MMU volleyball team, according to Coach Belen Albertos Asencio.
“It meant a lot to us to have Sister Carmy as our team chaplain this year. She prayed with the girls before and after our games. She collected all our players’ prayers. She was one of us,” the coach said. “I can tell you the girls love her. When we have recruits come for a visit, I talk about ‘our Sister.’ She is part of our family now.”
MAKING AN IMPACT
The two nuns said they receive respect from their teams.
“The team appreciates having us there,” Sister Carmy said. “I think the coaches also like having another person there to support them and pray for them.”
College life and athletics are stressful enough, but the two nuns helped the students and coaches deal with the pandemic’s effects on their everyday lives.
“There is a lot of COVID fatigue,” Sister Terry said. “We’re seeing a huge increase in depression among students.”
The students often found their personal interactions and socializing limited by the pandemic, Sister Carmy said.
The COVID fatigue struck another way, Sister Terry said. “They weren’t able to go home to their families. They tended to stay on campus much more rather than go home for breaks,” she said.
Sister Terry tailored her prayer and ministry to the situation at hand.
“I emphasized how we were bringing out talents and skills to that game, that we were representing the university and that God was watching over us,” she said. “There are lessons to be learned, and we need to be open to whatever lesson God wants us to learn.”
The Lancer football team went winless in its first season but played competitively and had the chance to win games, Sister Terry said. In such a situation, she helped players focus on the victories not found on the scoreboard.
“It was important this year, since the team didn’t have a win, to let the coaches and players know that winning is not the be-all and end-all of the game,” she said. “We’re having fun, and we’re representing Mount Marty well. We’re also using the talents that God gives us.”
Sister Terry commended Michaletti and his staff for encouraging their players even during challenging times.
“(Michaletti) would tell them every game, ‘I love you, and I’m very happy with what you’ve done. We have room to grow, and we’re going to seek God’s grace in adversity,’” the nun said. “He was really good about it.”
When asked if they plan to continue as team chaplains, both nuns answered with a resounding “Yes!”
Sister Carmy wants to take her role a step further.
“I hope to be able to have a little more time where I can actually sit down with the team and talk about how things are going,” she said. “I just want to be there, to listen to them. I not only want to help them during the season but also with the summer camps, if I’m able to.”
Sister Maribeth would like to expand the number of team chaplains in coming years to include other sports.
“It would be ideal to have nuns for every team. I think of it as another way we can have influence at the college with our students,” she said.
“It’s a way of helping others find God in everything you do, whether it’s playing sports or some other part of your life. I would like more students to experience it.”
