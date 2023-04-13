Neb. ‘Opportunity Scholarship’ Bill Advances To Provide Tax Credits For Private School Scholarships

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn.

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska News Service

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska would no longer be the only state in the union that doesn’t provide some sort of “school choice” under a bill sent to final-round approval Thursday.

Legislative Bill 753 would permit state tax credits for donations to organizations that provide scholarships to kids to attend private and parochial schools. An estimated 5,000 students could switch to private schools, a legislative fiscal note says, and some senators predict it would lead to opening of more private and religious schools.

