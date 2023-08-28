The Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR) will be the featured topic at the next monthly “Feed Your Mind” program at Yankton’s Mead Museum on Friday, Sept. 1, at noon.
Learn about one of Yankton’s backyard treasures from National Park Rangers headquartered in Yankton. They will present on the history and natural resources of the MNRR.
