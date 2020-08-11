The future wave of vendors is being sought for the Market at the Meridian. Those under 18 with something they have raised or made are encouraged to sell their produce or goods at Second and Douglas from 9 a.m.-noon on Aug. 15.
“Several young entrepreneurs joined us last year,” Market Treasurer Victoria Job noted. “We have expanded our space, so there is now room for more that the six that were with us then.”
To participate, contact either Veronica Trezona at (605) 660-5612 or Job on the Market at the Meridian Facebook page before Friday. There is no charge for those under 18 on Young Entrepreneurs’ Day. A contract does need to be signed and returned before people can participate.
“Two of those from last year’s event have become regulars at the Market for this year,” Trezona said. “Celli’s Giving Lemonade Stand has also become a part of the Market. She collects money for different organizations each week.”
Families for Change will be back at the Market on Aug. 15. Their first event in Riverside Park will be on Aug. 22 between 5-7 p.m.. Native American Culture will be explored with guest speakers, native drummers and dancers, sweet honey fry bread and wojapi plus three crafts for children to share. This group is connected to Connecting Cultures and is dedicated to bringing different cultures to people throughout the area.
