The Yankton Seed Library classes are back. Come to the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. for a class on seed saving with Kathryn Gilbery.
Gilbery is the Seed Savers Exchange and Outreach Coordinator and will be joining the class virtually to discuss why seed saving is important, how sustainability starts at the seed level, and empower you with the tools to save your own seeds.
Participants will be able to join one of the two presentations in person at Yankton Community Library’s meeting room or virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/667001277. Classes are free and open to the public.
For more information contact the library at 605-668-5275 or library@cityofyankton.org.
