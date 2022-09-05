PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism is providing more amenities, including free access to wireless internet, at Interstate Welcome Centers.
Since mid-August, travelers along South Dakota’s interstates have had access to free wireless internet at five welcome centers located near Spearfish, Chamberlain, Valley Springs, Vermillion and Wilmot.
In recent years, the Department of Tourism has partnered with the Department of Transportation on complete reconstruction and remodels of the Wilmot, Valley Springs and Vermillion Welcome Centers.
The South Dakota Department of Tourism employs approximately 40 travel counselors at the Interstate Welcome Centers from late May through early October at most locations. The counselors provide a welcoming first impression, travel advice, brochures and other print material for area attractions, and travel assistance.
The Department of Tourism has been updating interiors of the centers, including installation of museum-quality displays that depict the history of the area; attractions and offerings available across the state, and interactive display opportunities to engage families in the exhibits.
The Department of Transportation has added displays to inform travelers of road and weather conditions, closures and travel advisories, and incidents & emergencies impacting traffic.
