Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton has canceled its Wednesday, March 18, Lenten service and all weekend services for March 21-22.
During this time of suspended services at church, parishioners are invited to watch services online at https://www.tlcyankton.com/play_worship_services, and select the desired service to watch.
