PIERRE — The Study Committee on Juvenile Justice will hold its first meeting of the 2022 Interim on Thursday, June 16, beginning at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The committee, chaired by Rep. Caleb Finck (R-Tripp) with vice chair Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner), will hear from representatives with the Unified Judicial System; South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association; Department of Corrections; South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; Brookings County State’s Attorney’s office; and the Avon, Sioux Falls, and Wagner Community School Districts.
The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/237240.pdf.
