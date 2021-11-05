During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is set to discuss a change order regarding a handful of miscellaneous late-construction items at the Huether Family Aquatics Center.
The board will also consider a pre-application submittal regarding work at Chan Gurney Airport, a library agreement renewal between the city and county, and a lease agreement renewal for The Center.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at RTEC.
