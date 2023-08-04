How does one help people who are experiencing homelessness? We worry about the risk of handing out money. More available resources?
Yankton’s Gathering Grounds, located in the Meridian District, can be that resource.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 10:39 am
“We can tangibly help people by giving them a safe place to be during the day, serving them coffee and sometimes even a hot meal,” said Pastor Cory Kitch of Discovery Church.
From their space, Gathering Grounds can help people make calls to pursue jobs or connect with other resources.
“We don’t exist to help people with all their challenges, but we do what we can and work to assist people to get connected to the services that can help,” Kitch said.
Want to partner with Gathering Grounds? You can with upcoming opportunities.
The first is the rummage sale taking place on Aug. 10-12. Half of the proceeds will go to foreign missions, while the other half will go to the local mission of Gathering Grounds. Items donated for the sale can be received Tuesday through Friday at Gathering Grounds.
The second opportunity is for local organizations. They can help by sponsoring a day of coffee. It costs a little over $20 a day to operate the shop. If a local organization wanted to further help those in Yankton experiencing homelessness, they could donate that day’s or week’s coffee sponsors.
The shop is always accepting new volunteers as well. It currently has volunteers serving from Discovery Church and from Celebrate Church, with room for more to partner with us in the work.
Another way people can support Gathering Grounds’s work is to come and be a guest.
“We love to see folks come in to hang out and be a positive presence in the lives of our guests,” Kitch said. “While our ministry can be challenging, it comes with great rewards. It’s a joy to see guests find housing or jobs after spending some time with us. It’s not strange to see a volunteer praying with a guest or listening to their story. We get to know each other on a first-name basis around here and we continue to pray that the Lord Jesus can use us to show His love and honor His name.”
You can give electronically. Links for electronic donations can be found on the Gathering Grounds Facebook page.
The mission statement of Gathering Grounds is to “show the love of Christ by providing refreshments and space for all our guests.” Anyone is welcome to reach out to discover how they can support the Gathering Grounds Mission.
All inquiries about giving or volunteering can be directed to the Discovery Church office at 605-689-2211 or discoverychurchoffice@gmail.com.
Gathering Grounds is located at 215 Walnut Street.
