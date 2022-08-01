Dogs Days Heat Up

It’s been said when it comes to hot weather, “It’s not the heat so much as it is the humidity,” but with the return of the sultry days of August, it’s really both.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the triple digits starting today, with excessive heat expected for the rest of the week.
Monday, the U.S. National Weather Service announced a heat advisory for the region from noon-8 p.m. today (Tuesday) that includes heat-index values of 100-105 degrees paired with high humidity, which together can cause heat-related illness.
“It’s weather that is very typical for this time of year. They don’t call them the ‘dog days’ for no reason,” Todd Heitkamp, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Sioux Falls office told the Press & Dakotan. “We usually get our hot spell of weather during the last part of July or early August, and it’s right on time.”
The heat index combines temperature and humidity to convey what the outside temperature would feel like to the human body. When an individual gets too hot, they sweat and the sweat evaporates to cool the person off. The higher the humidity, the lower the rate of evaporation. Days with high heat indices challenge the body’s natural ability to cool itself and can lead to heat-related illness.
“We are looking at a heat index of 105 degrees Tuesday in Yankton, and some areas around there are probably going to be pushing (a heat index) of 110 degrees,” he said. “Wednesday is going to be a little bit less hot — I don’t want to say cooler. The heat’s going to be with us pretty much throughout the entire week, but Tuesday is by far going to be the worst.”
When the heat index is high, it is important to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and remain in an air-conditioned room, according to the NWS website.
“The main thing is just: people need to be smart. Don’t keep the dogs and the kids inside a car unsupervised at all,” Heitkamp said. “Also, keep an eye on the people around you, such as the very young and especially the elderly. A lot of times, they don’t have their air conditioning running as often or as cool as it should be.”
Anyone that must work outside or in unairconditioned spaces should avoid the heat of the afternoon, stopping work at 11 a.m. and not returning to it until after temperatures go down, he said, adding that any outside activity should be done in short bursts, not all at once, with pauses for cooling and hydration.
“The other thing is, a lot of people think it’s a great idea to take your kids to the pool, to keep them cool,” Heitkamp said. “If you spend all afternoon out at the pool, all that water is doing is cooling the surface of the skin, not cooling the entire body. Get some shade and get out of the sun for a period of time, and let that inner body’s core temperature cool down.”
Some local entities are making arrangements to help to secure animal safety, including Stockmen’s Livestock Market, which has asked clients to bring livestock in the early morning hours before the heat sets in.
“My friends, please use extreme caution this week with your livestock,” Stockmen’s owner-auctioneer Greg Ryken posted on Facebook. “If you’re bringing cattle to Stockmen’s this week, please bring them in the late evenings or early mornings, like 4 a.m.-6 a.m. I assure you I will have a good crew on hand all night to load and unload you.”
Ryken said that anyone unable to make deliveries during the cooler hours of the day should wait until next week to bring in their livestock.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness include:
• Heat cramps, the first sign of heat-related illness, may lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. They include painful muscle cramps and spasms, usually in legs and abdomen, and heavy sweating. Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than one hour.
• Heat exhaustion, which includes heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache and fainting. Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.
Individuals with symptoms of either heat cramps or heat exhaustion should move to a cool place, loosen their clothing and sip water unless they become nauseous.
• Heat stroke, which includes not sweating, a throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103 degrees, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting and loss of consciousness can be fatal.
Anyone with symptoms of heat stroke should not be given fluids but should get to a hospital immediately or call 911.
“We always tell people ,and what I’ve always told my kids and myself, is: if you all of a sudden stop sweating, that’s when you’ll start to see the first signs of heat exhaustion,” Heitkamp said.
———
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html
