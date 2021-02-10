The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations through commercial pharmacies will begin Thursday in South Dakota.
During a weekly media briefing Wednesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the program will begin initially in 13 locations, working with 2,600 weekly doses which are in addition to the state’s weekly allocation of doses.
“We just appreciate the fact that there will be increased access points,” she said.
Currently, the only site being activated in the Yankton area is the Walmart Pharmacy in Vermillion.
More pharmacies are expected to be added as more doses become available, Malsam-Rysdon said. As the program rolls out, participating pharmacies will include Walmart, Hy-Vee, Lewis Drug and any pharmacy supplied by Cardinal Health.
She also announced Wednesday that, starting next week, the age of those eligible in Phase 1D to receive the vaccine will drop down to 70.
“This was previously 75 and over and will continue to be decreased in five-year increments in the coming weeks as vaccine supply allows,” the Department of health (DOH) announced in a press release.
This past week, South Dakota received 13,550 doses of vaccine, an increase of 5.4%, Malsam-Rysdon said.
On Wednesday, South Dakota recorded six new deaths related to COVID-19 to raise the state toll to 1,815. None of the deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
The state also reported 175 new infections, while the number of active cases stood at 2,151, dipping below the 2,200 level for the first time since Aug. 29.
Yankton County recorded one new infection and one new hospitalization (its 130th so far during the pandemic), and its number of active cases fell to 35.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+2), Clay (+2), Hutchinson (+1) and Union (+5) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 28 new infections in Cedar County, its biggest one-day increase since Dec. 12. There were also eight new cases in Knox County and three new positive tests in Dixon County.
The University of South Dakota online portal showed six active cases (all students), up one from Tuesday. There were 23 in quarantine/isolation (0 change), including four on campus (0 change).
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases on campus.
Here are other statistics for South Dakota posted Wednesday by the DOH:
• Total Cases — 109,5780 (+175: 111 confirmed, 64 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,151 (-93);
• Recoveries — 105,614 (+262);
• Hospitalizations — 6,397 ever hospitalized (+10); 109 currently hospitalized (0 change);
• Testing — 6,214 new tests processed; 1,264 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 129,541 total vaccinations (+3,871); 89,050 individuals vaccinated (+2,585). (Note: Percent of population receiving at least one dose: 12.91%; those completing two-dose series: 5.87%).
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported eight new deaths Wednesday, raising the state toll to 1,986.
There were also 462 new infection reported.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 194,632 (+462);
• Recoveries — 141,239 (+131);
• Hospitalizations — 5,928 ever hospitalized (+11); 240 currently hospitalized (-17);
• Testing — 15,069 new tests processed; 1,853 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 246,623 (+6,791).
———
South Dakotans wishing to find out how to make an appointment to receive a vaccination can find that information at https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx. In the Yankton area, you can also call 1-877-At-Avera (282-8372).
In Nebraska, those wishing to register for a vaccination can sign up online at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.